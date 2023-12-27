Angola: At Least 733 Commercial Offences Registered During Christmas Season

Luanda — In the framework of the "Operation Christmas 2023", created with the aim to prevent fraud and penalise commercial offenders in Angola, so far were identified 733 offences in the provinces of Luanda, Bengo, Cuanza Norte and Benguela.

The action of the National Authority for Economic Inspection and Food Safety (ANIESA), which started on 15 November of the current year, made it possible also to check 360 commercial establishments in approximately 30 days.

Among the offences identified, the most notable is price gouging on products such as Gulkis milk, chicken thighs, cooking oil and black beans.

ANIESA clarifies, however, that not all price changes are part of speculation, as there are fixed, monitored and free price regimes in Angola.

Fixed prices are limited to goods and services with a major social impact, such as kerosene, piped water, electricity and urban public transport fares.

The system of controlled prices covers products and services linked to the basic food basket, such as sugar, rice, meat, fish, wheat flour, beans, cornflour and cassava flour, milk, pasta, cooking oil, palm oil, bar soap, salt, potatoes, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, onions, carrots, peppers, cabbage, garlic, lettuce, cassava, bread, bananas, oranges, among other goods.

According to ANIESA, for the monitored price system, traders have up to a 20% profit margin to apply to the calculation structure. As a result, whenever a trader changes the price of a particular product, they must reflect this change in the price calculation structure, otherwise they incur the offence of price gouging.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On the other hand, the free price regime is the one established by the market itself, which means that it depends on the demand for and supply of goods and services (market self-regulation).

However, ANIESA is calling on consumers to report traders who are changing prices by contacting 949851565 / 949851271 on whatsapp or email: aniesa@aniesa.gov.ao, on the social networks facebook and instagram as well as the 111 mobile phone number of the National Police's Integrated Public Security Centre.

The government body also warns citizens to verify the expiry date, the date of manufacture and the composition of the products before they are purchased, especially during the festive season, warning consumers to demand for the correct fixed prices of the products, services and the receipt.

The "Operation Christmas 2023" will last until 5 January 2024 across the country and includes major importers, medium-sized companies and distributors of products of most consumers of the basic basket. The data of this initiative presented so far are still preliminary, and the final results will be known at the end of the operation.

Meanwhile, ANIESA has scheduled a press conference for Tuesday, in Luanda Province, with the aim of providing more information and clarifications.

QCB/MRA/jmc