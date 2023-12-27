Morocco: Road Accidents Claim 28 Lives in Morocco's Urban Areas Over Past Week

26 December 2023
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — Twenty eight people were killed and 2,592 injured, 86 of them seriously, in the 1,948 road accidents that occurred in urban areas on December 18-24, according to the General Directorate for National Security (DGSN).

These accidents were mainly due to drivers' inattention, failure to give priority, pedestrians' inattention, failure to keep a safe distance, speeding, change of direction without signal among other reasons, DGSN said in a press release.

With regard to the control and repression of traffic offenses, the security services drew up 47,310 tickets, 8,834 reports submitted to the public prosecutor's office, while 38,476 transactional fines were collected, according to the same source.

The sums collected from these fines amounted to 8.4 million dirhams, according to the statement, which also mentioned the impounding of 4,525 vehicles, the seizure of 8,834 documents and the withdrawal of 232 vehicles from circulation.

