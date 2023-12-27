Tunisia: Primary School Teachers Protest in Kasbah to Demand Payment of July 2023 Salaries

Tunis/Tunisia — A few hundred primary school teachers held a protest rally in front of the Ministry of Education headquarters on Tuesday to denounce the Minister of Education's decision to withhold the July salaries of teachers who have not submitted their students' grades to the administration by July 24, 2023.

Secretary-General of the General Federation of Basic Education, Nébil Haouachi, pointed out that Minister of Education, Mohamed Ali Boughdiri, had decided to freeze the July salaries of 3,910 teachers, and not just 3,000 as he had previously announced, arguing that this measure was illegal as evidenced by the public accounting code.

Haouachi added that the teachers will continue their protests until their demands are met and their salaries are paid.