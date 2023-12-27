Tunisia: Primary School Teachers Protest in Kasbah to Demand Payment of July 2023 Salaries

26 December 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A few hundred primary school teachers held a protest rally in front of the Ministry of Education headquarters on Tuesday to denounce the Minister of Education's decision to withhold the July salaries of teachers who have not submitted their students' grades to the administration by July 24, 2023.

Secretary-General of the General Federation of Basic Education, Nébil Haouachi, pointed out that Minister of Education, Mohamed Ali Boughdiri, had decided to freeze the July salaries of 3,910 teachers, and not just 3,000 as he had previously announced, arguing that this measure was illegal as evidenced by the public accounting code.

Haouachi added that the teachers will continue their protests until their demands are met and their salaries are paid.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.