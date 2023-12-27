Tunisia: Local Elections - Isie Board Approves Preliminary Results of First Round

26 December 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Board of the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE), on Tuesday, approved the preliminary results of the first round of local council elections.

The Board discussed the recommendations of the local authorities to annul the results of certain winners and ratified the decisions of its affiliated centres, according to a statement issued by the ISIE.

The ISIE Board will announce the preliminary results of the first round of the local council elections, which took place on Sunday, December 24, no later than Wednesday at the Media Centre in the Sports Dome in El-Menzah.

The overall turnout in the first round of the local council elections reached 11.66%, when the polling stations closed at 6 p.m. on Sunday, as announced by ISIE President Farouk Bouasker.

The total number of voters was 1,059,004 out of 9,080,987 registered voters.

