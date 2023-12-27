Tunisia: Local Elections in Jendouba - Preliminary Results in Constituency of Jendouba-North

Tunis/Tunisia — In the Jendouba-North delegation, where 35 candidates (31 men and 4 women) stood, the candidates who obtained the highest number of votes in their constituencies are as follows:
- Constituency of El Khadra: Mabrouk Bouslimi: 271 votes.
- Constituency of Eddir: Wahid Morsni: 134 votes
- Constituency of Ezzouhour: Farès Torkhani: 359 votes
-Essouani constituency: Kamel Jouini: 256 votes
-Constituency of El Ferdaous: Mouine Nahdi: 325 votes
-Constituency of Hédi Ben Hessine: Ahmed Dkhili: 216 votes
- Constituency of Bulla Regia: Houssin Echi: 176 votes
- Constituency of Zeftoura: Ali Ghazouani: 231 votes
- Constituency of Chemtou: Mohamed Soltani: 144 votes
- Constituency of Souk Jemâa: Hassan Hmidi: 290 votes
In the category of people with disabilities, Lotfi Manaii emerged from a field of four candidates to win a seat on the local council of the Jendouba-North delegation.