Tunisia: Local Elections in Jendouba - Preliminary Results in Constituency of Jendouba-North

26 December 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — In the Jendouba-North delegation, where 35 candidates (31 men and 4 women) stood, the candidates who obtained the highest number of votes in their constituencies are as follows:

- Constituency of El Khadra: Mabrouk Bouslimi: 271 votes.

- Constituency of Eddir: Wahid Morsni: 134 votes

- Constituency of Ezzouhour: Farès Torkhani: 359 votes

-Essouani constituency: Kamel Jouini: 256 votes

-Constituency of El Ferdaous: Mouine Nahdi: 325 votes

-Constituency of Hédi Ben Hessine: Ahmed Dkhili: 216 votes

- Constituency of Bulla Regia: Houssin Echi: 176 votes

- Constituency of Zeftoura: Ali Ghazouani: 231 votes

- Constituency of Chemtou: Mohamed Soltani: 144 votes

- Constituency of Souk Jemâa: Hassan Hmidi: 290 votes

In the category of people with disabilities, Lotfi Manaii emerged from a field of four candidates to win a seat on the local council of the Jendouba-North delegation.

