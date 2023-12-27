Henok Mlubrhan, 24, has been named the best African cyclist of 2023, and Biniam Ghirmay and Asherif Ed Doghmy, from Moroco, have taken second and third places respectively. In addition to Henok, three other Eritrean cyclists -- Biniam Girmay, Amanuel Gebrezgiabhier, and Natnael Tesfatsion - have been listed on the top ten best African cyclists of the year.

Upon learning about the news of his victory, Henok said, "I am happy to win this trophy. I have dreamt a lot about being the best African rider. I have been in the top five for three years and I have finally got it."

Henok, who has recently joined Astana World Tour Club, has this year won major cycling competitions, including the African Continental Championship in Ghana, Tour-du-Rwanda, and Tour of Qinghai Lake in China. Henok, along with other Eritrean cyclists such as Biniam Girmay, was also the top African cyclist on the UCI rankings this season.

In the last 12 years, eight Eritrean cyclists have won the award of African Champion and best African cyclist. The award for best African cyclist, which has been given for the 12th time, is organised by the Tropicale Amissa Bongo. Eritrean riders have won the African Championship for a record eight times. Eritrean riders who have won the award include Natnael Berhane (2012), Mekseb Debesay (2014), Daniel Teklehaymanot (2015), Tesfom Okbay (2016), and Biniam Girmay, who won the award for three years in a row until his title was taken over this year by Henok.

Eritrea has a long and proud history of cycling and has produced many cyclists who shine at grand international stages. Eritrean cyclists have competed at regional and international cycling races and won major victories. As a result, Eritrea is widely recognized toady as Africa's cycling superpower. It has produced world-class athletes who wore King of the Mountain jersey in the Tour de France, African Champions, and winners at major international races.

The competence of Eritrean cyclists at continental as well as international tournaments is widely acknowledged. In 2019, Douglas Ryder, manager of the Africa-based Dimension Data cycling team, said, "Eritrea is producing the best riders at the moment and the most consistent performers across the African continent. The sport is growing phenomenally there. Eritrea is the strongest cycling nation on the African continent; they've got absolute talent and they're getting better."

At his meeting in August 2010 with Eritrea's Cycling National Team, which at the time was champion of Africa and Tour Rwanda, President Isaias Afwerki congratulated the athletes for their achievement and advised them to look beyond Africa and be competitive and shine at grand world tours. Soon, Daniel Teklehaimanot and Merhawi Kudus realized the vision by becoming the first black Africans to compete at the Tour de France. And in October 2021, Biniam Ghirmay beat world athletes in the under-23 men's road race in Belgium to become the first black African to receive a silver medal finishing second in the world championship. On 9th October 2021, President Isaias Afwerki received the victorious national cycling team at Adi Halo and told them they were "a pride to the people and nation." On behalf of the government of Eritrea, President Isaias donated 15 million Nakfa for the development of the sport.

Riding bicycles is popular in Eritrea, and a bicycle is a very popular means of transport. It is common to see young boys and girls riding bicycles to go to school and men to go to work. That many Eritrean cyclists are excelling at major international competitions is also providing an additional impetus for increased interest in cycling and participation of the youth in cycling races. There are many cycling clubs in Eritrea's six regions.

Sporting events such as the Olympics and continental and international championships play a vital role in nation building by inspiring national pride. Eritrea's sporting victory that has been realized through cycling is a symbolic expression of the general condition of the country. Sport, in general, and cycling, in particular, can serve as a manifestation of an Eritrean national identity. After every grand tour, Eritrea's national symbols are made visible. Besides that, the ever-increasing success stories in sport add to the collective memory of Eritreans, which is just as important as other historical memories.

As Africa's cycling giant, Eritrea is now used to winning gold medals in grand tours, and this has resulted in the development of young athletes with a winner's mentality. Eritrea's success in sport is no accident. The remarkable achievement in cycling is the outcome of both organizational competence of sport and the indefatigable individual efforts of the athletes.