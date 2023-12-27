Kenya: Kindiki Says 70pc of Banditry in the North Rift Contained

Nairobi — Interior cabinet secretary Kithure Kindiki says 70 percent of banditry and its devastating effects on the people of the people of Northern Rift Valley region have been contained.

The cabinet secretary stated this after spending the day inspecting the new security facilities that are under construction in Baringo where he got to interact with officers guarding the area.

"The incidents of banditry and its debilitating effects on the people of the Northern Rift Valley Region have been contained 70%," the CS confirmed on X.

Kindiki stated that that the banditry has resulted in agonizing terror to residents in the Rift Valley region and he has asserted that the government will execute stiff strategies to erase the dominance of bandits in the region.

"Building on the lessons so far, the Government aims at eradicating the menace of banditry and destroying its political, cultural, and commercial networks. 2024 is a decisive year," the CS said on X.

He has emphasized that suppression of banditry will in return open up the region to social and economic development.

"The suppression of bandit terror will give way to opening up of the region through social amenities, economic infrastructure, and durable peacebuilding programs spearheaded by the Government but involving non-governmental stakeholders," he stated.