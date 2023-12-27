Kenya: Wetangula Says Govt to Supply Bungoma Residents With Subsidised Fertilizer to Boost Food Production

Nairobi — National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has assured residents in Bungoma County that the government will supply them with subsidized fertilizers to improve food production in the region.

As he joined congregants at the Mukhweya Parish Catholic church in Bungoma, wetangula said that the fertilizers would help mitigate agricultural discomfort among farmers and would be distributed to the subcounty headquarters.

"As we aim to ease agricultural discomfort for our farmers and tackle challenges collectively the government has pledged to avail subsidized fertilizer at the Sub County headquarters to enable easy access by farmers for the sake of improving food production," he said on X formerly known as Twitter.

He has further assured the residents in Mukhweya, that the government will improve the health infrastructure in the ward, by building a referral hospital that will serve the entire Bungoma region.

"In the ward, I've pledged to enhance the healthcare facilities, and infrastructure, and help build a regional referral hospital that extends beyond our residents to serve the entire region," the speaker said.