Kenya: Met Department Issues Week-Long Rain Alert in Various Parts of the Country

26 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ken Muthomi

Nairobi — The Kenya Meteorological Department says rains are set to continue in various parts of the country, as the dry season sets the stage in other parts this coming week.

According to a weather outlook for 26 December 2023 to 1 January 2024, the department has said that rains are expected to continue in the southern half of the country.

Isolated rains are set to be experienced in Central Highlands, Western Kenya, the Southeastern lowlands, and the South Lift.

"Rainfall is expected to continue over the southern half of the country. Isolated heavy rainfall events may occur over some parts of the Central Highlands, Western Kenya, the South-eastern lowlands, and the South Rift Valley," the department stated on X.

It has however stated that a huge chunk of the North Eastern, North Western, and coastal regions of Kenya are likely to be dry with maximum temperatures going to over 30 degrees on average daytime.

"High average daytime (maximum) temperatures of more than 30oC will be experienced over the Coast, North-eastern and North-western Kenya," they said.

Central Highlands are set to experience low average night time (minimum) temperatures of less than 10degrees cenlcius.

