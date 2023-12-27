Kenya: Chief of Defense Forces Ogolla Assures Ailing Servicemen of Medical Support

Chief of Defense Forces (CDF)Francis Ogolla has assured ailing servicemen of medical support towards their recovery journey.

Ogolla who visited the servicemen at the Defense Forces Memorial Hospital in Nairobi's Lang'ata area on Christmas day seized the moment to convey his Christmas message to the members of the disciplined forces assuring them of full support from the military apex.

"CDF relayed his message of goodwill and wished the patients speedy recovery from their various ailments and assured them of the military leadership's support towards their recovery journey, "read a communique shared by the Kenya Defense Forces.

He was flanked by his spouse Aileen Ogolla who doubles as the chairperson of the Military Wives Association of Kenya (MWAK).

The servicemen are drawn from different units among them the Kenya Airforce, Kenya Navy as well as the Kenya Army and are receiving medical care from an array of ailments as well as combat related injuries.

The Defense Forces Memorial Hospital serves as a center for medical attention for servicemen as well as their spouses.

Plans are however underway to open them to the public as a way of making quality healthcare accessible to all alongside generating revenue to the government.

In May this year, Defense Principal Secretary Patrick Mariru said that plans were in top gear to have the hospital opened to the public.

"The discursions are at a higher level and soon we will be able to open the hospitals for other people, "said Mariru while appearing before the National Assembly's Public Petitions Committee in May.