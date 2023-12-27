Kenya: Pastor Ezekiel Visits Tana River Flood Victims With Relief Food Supplies

Nairobi — The New Life ministries pastor Ezekiel Odero has visited Tana River Flood victims where he got to offer relief food and supplies to the residents.

In conjunction with the Tana River County government, the pastor conducted a two-day exercise where he distributed 10 million worth of foodstuffs to the residents.

"When I heard about this ( the food situation) I looked for the governor and he made sure that we have arrived here safely and everything goes to place as planned," Pastor Odero said.

The residents have appreciated the pastor for his efforts of showing up for the Tana River residents, despite his busy schedule.

"Our visitor pastor Ezekiel saw the situation that people from Tana River were going through, and he immediately looked for a way to how he was going to help the residents in Tana River, he was able to talk to our county government, including our governor," one resident said.

The pastor appreciated the residents for staying in peace and their patience as they waited for the distributing the food saying that they are different from other people.

He said that he was going to also going to distribute tents to other areas affected areas in the county where they have no shelter.