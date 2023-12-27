Kenya: Mudavadi Says Implementation of Kenya Kwanza Agenda Will Reduce Cost of Living

Vihiga — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has called on the political class to shun politicking and concentrate on service delivery to raise their living standards and reduce the cost of living.

Musalia who was speaking during the 44th edition of the annual Vihiga Cultural Festival in Vihiga county averred that service delivery is the only way to help alleviate Kenyans from the shackles of the tough economy.

"Let us avoid politicking and focus on delivering services to our people. It is the most important thing right now. We still have a long way until we get to the next election cycle," said Mudavadi even as he recognized that the economy is performing poorly.

The Foreign and Diaspora Affairs boss further seized the moment to emphasize on the need for politicians to uphold the rule of law, a factor he observed will enable the country to avoid plunging into anarchy.

" You can see the chaos in the neighboring countries because they did not respect the law. We must respect the law," he added.

Mudavadi also reminded politicians to avoid misusing public resources at their disposal but instead use the resources to initiate development projects in their jurisdictions and spur the country's economic development through creation of jobs to young people.