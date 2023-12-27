Mozambique: 40-Year-Old to Captain Mozambique At Afcon

27 December 2023
The Herald (Harare)

Maputo. — Mozambique have named 40-year-old winger Dominguez to captain their 23-man squad at next month's African Cup of Nations finals in the Cote d'lvoire and also handed a first call-up to former German under-20 international Alfons Amade.

Dominguez competed for Mozambique when they last appeared at the finals in 2010 and is likely to be the oldest player at the tournament, which kicks off on January 13.

Defensive midfielder Amade played for Germany at under-20 level but has switched his international allegiance although has yet to make his debut for Mozambique, who compete in Group B in the final and will open their campaign against Egypt in Abidjan on January 14. They are meet the Cape Verde Islands and Ghana. Also included is Portuguese-born midfielder Guima, who scored on his debut in September, and Atletico Madrid fullback Reinildo, who last played for the national team in June when they secured qualification.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ernan (UD Songo), Fazito (Ferroviario Nampula), Ivane (Associacao Black Bulls)

Defenders: Edmilson (Kaizer Chiefs), Infren (UD Songo), Bruno Langa (Chaves), Domingos Macandza (Costa do Sol), David Malembana (Noah), Mexer (Bandirmaspor), Nene (Associacao Black Bulls), Reinildo (Atletico Madrid

