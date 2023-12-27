Kenya: DPP Ingonga Says He Has Not Received Inquiry File On Murder of Meru Blogger

Nairobi — The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson Ingonga says he has not received the inquiry file on the murder of Meru blogger Daniel Muthiani commonly known as Sniper.

In a statement, the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) stated that the DPP shall give appropriate directions once he receives the file.

"Following the recovery of the abducted person, the ODPP directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to undertake investigations into the offence of murder and submit the resultant inquiry file for perusal and further directions,"

Muthiani's body was found dumped in Mutonga River in Tharaka Nithi County on December 16, 2023.

A postmortem examination conducted by government pathologist Johansen Oduor at the Marimanti Level 4 hospital Mortuary in Tharaka Nithi, Meru County revealed that he died after being strangled.

Sniper's body had marks on his neck, he had fractured ribs and showed injuries on his head which suggested that he was strangled and he exhibited signs of a person who had lacked oxygen.

