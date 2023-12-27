Sudan: 'Mass Exodus' As RSF Menace Sudan's White Nile State

24 December 2023
Dabanga (Khartoum)

Rabak — White Nile state, south of El Gezira, which fell to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Monday, is witnessing a mass exodus of its residents after of rumours regarding plans by the RSF to invade the state.

Warplanes flying over the White Nile state generated panic amongst residents, who began to flee toward the south. They are currently moving towards the outskirts of the southern border with South Sudan.

Earlier this week, security authorities in White Nile state launched large-scale detention campaigns for hundreds of people on ethnic grounds, which provoked widespread anger.

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, about 300,000 people fled El Gezira during the RSF offensive on the state, which ended with its control of the state capital Wad Madani on Tuesday.

According to the Displacement Tracking Matrix Flash Alert of the International Organization for Migration, many people, among them many displaced from Khartoum, fled Wad Madani on foot due to the lack of transportation means. They fled to El Gedaref in the east, and to the south, to Sennar, White Nile state, and Blue Nile state.

According to the latest flash update on El Gezira by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Sudan, there are about 270,000 people in Wad Madani in need of humanitarian assistance.

