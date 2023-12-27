Southern Africa: Blendor Translates Hit Songs Into Isizulu

Music can break down barriers but language often gets in the way.

But what if there was a way to hear your favourite songs in your mother tongue? Enter Blendor.

Born Sibonelo Myeni, Blendor is a South African teacher based in Myanmar, who describes music as his first love.

He has become an online sensation since he started sharing derivative works of popular songs like "Another Day in Paradise" (Phil Collins), "Practice What You Preach" (Barry White) and "Calm Down" (Rema), which he translates into isiZulu.

Blendor told Scrolla.Africa he was inspired by a song called "Sigubha umtswarelo" (Please forgive us) by Maskandi group Omaganga.

"This was directed at Sotho-speaking people. Because they were asking 'What do you want from the Zulus?' Because they are trying to speak your language," he said.

"So I thought, okay, this song is directed at the Sotho-speaking people who don't all understand Zulu. What if I translated this song into English so that the message got through? I did that and I received a lot of positive feedback."

Since he started making his videos, he's gained over 160,000 followers on TikTok.

Blendor's videos have even grabbed the attention of South African artists Big Zulu and stand-up comedian Simphiwe Shembe, who've extended invitations for him to share their stages.

He also translates Zulu, Sotho and Swati music into English, while respectfully keeping the integrity of the music.

"What I've realised is that most of the artists really enjoy that. I've never had any negative backlash. I don't know what those international artists would do if they heard what I've done on the songs, but local artists don't mind. They are very happy."

While he maintains he's doing all this for fun, Blendor is a professionally trained vocalist, songwriter and producer, with aspirations to build a career in the music industry.

He previously worked with the likes of gospel group Avante, Mlindo the Vocalist and Afro-pop group, Malini.