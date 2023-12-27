Namibia: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of 2023

As we bid farewell to 2023, New Era Sport invites you, our valued reader, on a nostalgic journey, revisiting the highs, lows and challenges within the local sports community. Following our customary approach, particularly when positivity triumphs over adversity, let's commence our year-end retrospective by spotlighting the numerous accomplishments and significant moments which captivated both local and global attention throughout 2023.

MMA

The Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) scene in Namibia has proven itself to be a force to be reckoned with this year, showcasing several remarkable moments. A standout performance at the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) saw Damian Muller crowned the African champion in the flyweight division after defeating Angola's Mafuana Mbungo in September. Veja Hinda also secured a silver medal at the same competition, a remarkable achievement, given the diverse array of countries participating. Currently ranked 5th globally in the senior IMMAF, Hinda also triumphed in his debut Thailand fight this month.

Athletics

Namibian athletes achieved notable successes this year. Hanganeni Fukanawa impressed at the FNB Botswana Golden Grand Prix, securing first place in the women's 100m nationals with a time of 12.44 seconds. Jade Nangula triumphed in the 200-metre nationals with a time of 24.11, and Ndawana Haitembu delivered an impressive performance, finishing the women's 100-metre race in a time of 11.68 sec. The men's relay team also secured silver at the Grand Prix, finishing just behind Kenya.

Para-Sports

Namibian para-athletes showcased their prowess at the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris, with Johannes Nambala and Ananias Shikongo winning silver medals. Lahja Ishitile set a new African record in the women's T11 400m final, securing a silver medal with a time of 57.18 seconds. Additionally, at the 2023 Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago, para-athlete Martha Nengola finished third in the ladies' discus, a notable success.

Hockey

The dedication of the Namibia Women's Indoor Hockey team shone through brightly this year as they clinched the inaugural Kathea Energy Nkosi Cup in Cape Town. Furthermore, the Standard Bank hockey development programme reached a significant milestone, completing its outreach programme in four regions--Zambezi, Kavango West, Erongo and Ohangwena--introducing over a hundred learners to the sport.

Boxing

Despite facing challenges, the boxing fraternity witnessed great moments, including when Fillimon Nghutunanye bounced back from his defeat to John Casemiro to win the WBA Pan Africa flyweight title against Theo Nxayiphi of South Africa. Fillipus 'Energy' Nghitumbwa secured the vacant World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa Super Bantamweight title with an impressive first-round victory over Thatho Bonakoane of South Africa, held at the Windhoek Country Club and Casino. Charles Shinima and John-John Ndjolonimus also defended their titles during the Ongwediva Trade Fair, contributing to a memorable year for Namibian boxing. 2023 also saw the first-ever women's boxing exhibition match, which is likely to pave the way for the introduction of professional women's boxing in the country.

Cricket

Namibian cricket celebrated success as the Eagles won the ICC T20 World Cup Africa qualifiers, securing a spot in the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States. Notable achievements included winning the ICC Development Initiative of the Year, the ICC Associate Member Men's Performance of the Year, and the Cricket 4 Good Social Impact Initiative of the Year.

Netball

Some of the highlights of the year were the national female netball team, the Debmarine Desert Jewels, finishing second at the African Netball Cup in Botswana, where the team fell short in the finals to Zambia. This finish also saw them secure qualification for the Commonwealth Games in 2026. It then saw them climb in rankings to move into the top 20. The MTC Namibia National Premier League continued to dazzle with some tight competition all around, producing great entertainment for the fans.

Football

In the football fraternity, the Brave Warriors qualified for the 2024 African Cup of Nations, marking their return to the continental tournament for the fourth time since 1998. The Brave Warriors recorded impressive results against five-times Africa Cup of Nations champions Cameroon, whom they beat 2-1 at home and drew one all away. African Stars secured victory in the Premier League after a hiatus, and the Namibia Football Association (NFA) welcomed new leadership with Robert Shimooshili elected as the new president at the 32nd NFA ordinary elective congress. Peter Shalulile continued to raise Namibia's flag in South Africa and the continent with Mamelodi Sundowns, breaking several records along the way. He scored in the final of the Africa Football League against Raja Casablanca.

Bunch of winners... The Brave Warriors continue to produce good results, despite problems that have dogged the Namibia Football Association over the past few years. Photo: Nampa

The Bad and the Ugly

Despite the many successes, the Namibia Amateur Boxing Federation (NABF) faced internal strife, leading to calls for the federation's dissolution. Another disappointment unfolded in Namibian football as Black Africa, the most successful football club, was relegated to a lower division at the end of the 2022/23 Debmarine Premiership season. Compounding matters and issues surrounding Black Africa was them having two teams in the first division, making it challenging for the team to compete effectively this season. The NFA intervened, and suspended the club indefinitely. Orlando Pirates has also been rocked by infighting amongst its founding fathers, a situation affecting the team in the Namibia Premier Football League.

Top athletes and sprinters Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi faced major setbacks when they received bans from participating in any World Athletics-sanctioned tournament. This was because of alleged high natural testosterone levels. The ban saw them miss out on a lot of international competition. The good news is...Mboma is on her way to making a comeback as her coach Henk Botha recently told this publication that her treatment is going well and she is back in training, preparing for the 2024 season and aiming to qualify for the Olympics.

The national rugby team, the Welwitschias, had a terrible World Cup tournament in France, failing to win a single match. Indiscipline dashed their hopes of recording their first-ever World Cup finals' victory over Uruguay as they threw away a healthy halftime lead, resulting in a 36-26 loss. The news of ring officials trading blows after a tournament at the Wanderers Sports Club rocked the boxing community, while the boxing board remained conspicuously silent about the events of that day.