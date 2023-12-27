Seychelles: Death At Sea - Vietnamese Man Suspected of Murder of Myanmar Man in Seychelles' Eez

The Supreme Court of Seychelles on Tuesday remanded a Vietnamese national for 14 days, who is a suspect in a murder case in an incident that happened on a fishing vessel.

In a communique on December 26, the police said that the fishing vessel, under the command of a Chinese national, was in the Seychelles Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) when the incident took place.

According to initial reports received by the Seychelles Police, there was an altercation between two members of the crew in which the Vietnamese suspect injured a 22-year-old man from Myanmar with an object and he died as a result.

The police said that an investigation is in progress while they await the results of the autopsy to determine the cause and circumstances around his death.

The Vietnamese national is expected to reappear in court on January 9, 2024.