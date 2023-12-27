Namibia: Reviewing and Projecting Namibia's International Engagements

opinion

Esteemed citizens and valued partners, I am deeply honoured and pleased to reflect upon the significant strides we have taken together in the realm of international relations and cooperation this year.

However, amid the successes we have registered, we remain cognisant of the challenges and emerging threats unfolding on the global stage.

In solidarity with grieving nations and families, we extend our heartfelt condolences and sympathies, especially during this season during which time with family should take prominence.

The past year has been marked by active diplomacy, including official visits, meetings and strengthened cooperation with various nations.

Bilateral visits were undertaken in 2023 by the president, vice president, prime minister, ministers, senior government officials and myself to various countries, including South Africa, Angola, Botswana, Algeria, Poland, Belgium, Cuba, Russia, the United States (US) and Venezuela.

Similarly, we also had inbound visits from Finland, Cuba, The Netherlands, Denmark, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, South Africa, Estonia, Slovenia, the US and Japan.

Through these visits and our daily interactions with other states and international organisations, our bilateral cooperation is bolstered.

Our relations with our neighbours remain sacrosanct as we continue to advocate and prioritise the realisation of economic value chains within the context of our regional economic integration agenda.

We will also play our part as good neighbours in the utilisation and preservation of our shared natural and water resources.

GLOBAL REFORMS

On reforming the international health regime, the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us there is a need to decolonise and reform international health law.

To this end, Namibia has participated in ongoing negotiations at the World Health Organisation aimed at elaborating a new pandemic treaty and revising international health regulations.

THE EU PARTNERSHIP

This month, Namibia decided to sign the Samoa Agreement, an agreement between the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States and the European Union (EU).

Among other things of concern to Namibia was the issue of sustainable utilisation of our biodiversity as set forth in our Constitution, on which we have engaged the EU - a position to which they have agreed, even going further to admit that a mistake was made when the final version of the agreement was worked on.

This engagement followed a Cabinet decision that led to the ministerial statement in parliament.

Going forward, the Namibian government will continue its engagements with the EU, aiming to secure the best interests of the Namibian people.

A HISTORY

Namibia continues to actively participate in all efforts aimed at ensuring that the peoples of Western Sahara and Palestine achieve their right to self-determination and independence.

These efforts have not been without challenge as the occupier states together with some of their allies have at times utilised developmental aid to weaken international support for peoples still fighting for their right to self-determination.

However, times are changing, with more states siding with the rules of international law.

Namibia has walked the talk by voting in favour of all resolutions calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

GREEN ENERGY

Namibia is concerned about the El Niño phenomenon that faces the southern African region, however, we also remain dedicated to combating climate change, and the development of the green hydrogen industry will position us as a catalyst for a low-carbon, sustainable future for all.

To highlight our commitment to environmental protection, president Hage Geingob led a strong delegation to COP28 in Dubai earlier this month.

As we look towards the future, key developments in our energy sector signal a promising trajectory, most notably in renewable energy and green hydrogen.

Our initiatives are expected to attract foreign direct investment and pave the way for mutually beneficial partnerships.

We believe in friendship with all nations with the aim of spreading peace throughout the world.

When we see something that goes against the principle we stand for, we must speak up out of sincere concern.

In conclusion, as we approach the close of this dynamic year, I express optimism for an even more exciting and fruitful year ahead.

May our collective commitments to this great nation yield rewarding outcomes, uplifting the lives of the Namibian people.

As you travel to your loved ones during this festive season, please remember to adhere to speed limits and refrain from drinking and driving.

I wish you all a wonderfully blessed festive season and holidays filled with warmth, joy and reflection on what we can do in the coming year.