Tunisia: Saudi Arabia Keen to Identify Investment Opportunities in Mineral Resources in Tunisia (Alkhorayef)

26 December 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — There is keenness to explore new investment opportunities in Tunisia as it boasts mineral resources such as copper and lead as well as considerable phosphate reserves, said Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar bin Ibrahim AlKhorayef.

Saudi Arabia wants to be an active economic partner by means of identifying potential investment opportunities for the private sector, in a bid to boost trade, Bandar said as the 11th session of the Tunisian-Saudi Joint Commission got underway.

This joint commission seeks to meet the aspirations of the two peoples for a stronger economic, social and political cooperation cooperation, considering the common social, cultural and religious heritage, the Saudi minister said.

Seven memoranda of understanding in industry, tourism, environment, agricultural scientific research, etc will be signed.

Minister of Finance Sihem Boughdiri Nemsia said Tunisia wants to boost the pace of investment in green, blue and sustainable economy.

