Ethiopian Tourism Pavilion At Karachi Feast Gets Overwhelming Response

Addis Ababa, — The Ethiopian Tourism Pavilion at the Karachi Feast received an overwhelming response through attracting an impressive influx of more than 25,000 visitors over the three-day extravaganza.

The Ethiopian Embassy in Islamabad said that the spectacle which concluded on Sunday was graced by Pakistan's Minister for Youth Affairs, Sports, Culture and Tourism, Junaid Shah.

The minister lauded the Embassy of Ethiopia for introducing tourism and culture of Ethiopia in Pakistan.

the Ethiopian Tourism cubicle on Friday in the presence of Ethiopian Ambassador to Pakistan, Jemal Beker, senior government officials of Pakistan, members of the diplomatic corps, business community, media, and representatives from civil society.

An industrious endeavor by the Embassy of Ethiopia in Pakistan emerged as a beacon of cultural richness and tourism allure during the Karachi Feast, the press release said.

The Ethiopian Tourism Pavilion gave a captivating display of Ethiopia's multifaceted culture, rich heritage, and unparalleled tourism offerings.

The Ethiopian Coffee remained the center of attraction, drawing enthusiastic Karachiites to savor the distinctive flavors of Ethiopia, it was indicated.

The cultural performances by the Ethiopian Embassy elicited immense applause, further enhancing the impressive experience for the Karachi audience.

Expressing his delight over the three-day spectacle, Ethiopian Ambassador to Pakistan Jemal Beker extended heartfelt gratitude to the Bukhari Group, organizers of the Karachi Feast, for their unwavering cooperation and support in promoting Ethiopia's culture and tourism.

He also expressed his gratitude for the people of Karachi who had shown immense love and strong attachment to Ethiopia which was a land of Bilal Habeshi and King Nejashi.

This experience would serve as a bridge to connect them with their ancestral land, he added.

Describing Ethiopia as a land of breathtaking beauty, abundant natural resources, picturesque landscapes, lakes, mountains, and over 16 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, he urged the people of Pakistan to visit Ethiopia which was a land of origins.