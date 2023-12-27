Tunisia: Arp Approves Organic Law On Agreement to Send Chinese Medical Teams to Tunisia

Tunis/Tunisia — The Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP) adopted at a plenary session attended by Health Minister Ali Mrabet Tuesday organic law No. 54 for the year 2023, approving the MoU between Tunisia and China on the dispatch of Chinese medical teams to Tunisia, with 118 votes in favor, 7 abstentions and 1 vote against.

The adoption of this law is part of an agreement signed between Tunisia and China on April 28, 2022.

Under this agreement, China will send 4 medical teams to Tunisia, comprising 38 people, including teachers and doctors of various specialities.

The medical teams will be deployed to hospitals in Jendouba (11), Sidi Bouzid (12), Gafsa (7) and the acupuncture centre at the Mongi Slim hospital in La Marsa (8).

In addition, the Chinese side will donate medicines and acupuncture tools, and Tunisia will waive customs duties and taxes.

China has previously undertaken to build the new university hospital centre in Sfax and to finance the construction of the cancer treatment centre in Gabès.