Tunisia: Conect Eyes Real Partnership With Public Sector in Vocational Trainign (Berjab)

26 December 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Confederation of Tunisian Citizen Enterprises (French:CONECT) is endeavouring to establish a real partnership with the public sector in vocational training, said freshly elected president Aslan Berjab, so as to boost enterprises in the service of the national economy.

CONECT's vision is premised on complementarity between the private and public sectors in vocational training, Berjab Tuesday told a scientific conference on the theme:"Vocational Training for Human Resource Rehabilitation."

This partenership will help introduce reforms in systems of production and services, he added.

Berjab said the private sector involvement in vocational training would help provide workforce. Emphasis was laid on the complementary role of private sector vocational training centres which, he added, paves the way for a fruitful partnership in several fields in relation to maintenance and the software economy.

The exchange of experiences and cooperation programmes between the public and private sectors in vocational and continuous training requires skilled human resources.

CONECT is open to all programmes of cooperation with state-owned companies and ministries so as to give impetus to the national economy,

Berjab added.

CONECT defends the interests of business managers and holds periodical scientific conferences on topics of interest to economic operators.

