Tunisia: Stocks End Tuesday's Session in the Green

Tunis/Tunisia — The stock market recovered slightly by 0.1% on Tuesday to close at 8,609.3 points, according to broker Tunisie Valeurs. As in the previous session, trading volumes remained relatively robust, reaching TND 13.2 million. Market activity was boosted by the execution of a block trade in AMEN BANK shares worth TND 5.8 million.

CELLCOM shares were the most notable performers of the session. On a limited flow of TND 12,000, the shares of the EVERTEK brand distributor gained 4.2% to TND 1.490.

STAR shares were among the session's top gainers with significant trading volumes. The shares of Tunisia's leading insurance company rose 2.9% to TND 175 with a total turnover of TND 350,000.

SIPHAT shares were at the bottom of the Tunindex. The shares of the public pharmaceutical laboratory fell by 3.8% to TND 3.750 with no significant trading activity.

Shares of SOTIPAPIER experienced a negative trend during the session. Shares of the kraft and test liner paper producer fell 1.1% to TND 5.600. The value accumulated a meagre volume of TND 17,000 during the session. It is worth noting that SOTIPAPIER had a challenging performance in 2023, registering an underperformance of -16.2%.

AMEN BANK shares were in the spotlight during the session thanks to the aforementioned block transaction. The shares of the financial arm of the PGI group closed almost stable at TND 33.300, injecting TND 6.1 million into the market (representing 46% of the trading volume).