Rwanda: Fiacre Ntwari - Rwanda's Penalty-Saving Maestro Reflects On Football Journey

It is hard to list the best penalty-saving goalkeepers on the African continent currently without mentioning Fiacre Ntwari.

The agile Rwandan shot-stopper plies his trade in the South African ABSA Premier League where he is enjoying an impressive feat.

Having played just two games for his team TS Galaxy, the 24-year-old has already hit the limelight by saving four penalties and propelling his club to the semi-finals of the Telkom Cup.

Born on September 25, 1999, in Musanze District, northern Rwanda, Ntwari's journey began on the streets and residential areas of his hometown where he enjoyed playing soccer with friends.

His love for the game later led him to the capital, Kigali, where he joined the APR FC Academy in 2015 after featuring for various youth teams in Musanze.

While in Kigali, he did not find it easy to kick-on. The prospect of playing for APR's first team proved challenging as he faced limited playing time due to a number of experienced goalkeepers at the club.

Playing for APR's junior team "Intare FC," he kept putting in the hard work and soon, his talent began to be noticed by the national team's technical bench.

Ntwari has a rare story, having been called up on the senior national team while playing in the second division.

"I got my first Amavubi call up in the 2017/2018 season while I was playing for Intare FC in the 2nd division. I was very happy for that call up," he says.

His breakthrough at club level came in 2018 when he moved to Marines FC on a loan deal. While at the club, he got more playing time and managed to showcase his skills which earned him a move to AS Kigali.

Since then, things started to change for the youngster as a few years later he would even get a deal outside of Rwanda.

Saving penalties

Ntwari considers saving penalties talent from God. He says he has been confident in penalty shootouts since his early days in academies and U20 teams. The unique skill has become one of his big assets.

"Since I was young in academies or U20 teams, I used to save penalties. Until now, I'm confident when it comes to penalties," he says.

As a goalkeeper, he has faced many attackers but he points out Beninese striker Steve Mounie as the best he has played against so far.

"Against Benin in Cotonou, I made more than five saves but he scored late and the game ended 1-1," Ntwari recalls.

Talking about the best defenders he has had in front of him as a goalkeeper, he noted that the AS Kigali centre back pair of Latif Bishira and Ally Kwitonda was a reliable one.

"They get the job done and communicate very well on the pitch," he says.