Rwanda Basketball League - Five Key Things to Watch in the 2024 Season

The Rwanda Basketball League (RBL) is scheduled to tip off on February 9, 2024, as announced by the local basketball governing body, FERWABA. As teams get ready for action, there are several aspects for the fans to keep an eye on in the upcoming season. These range from new players and coaches to new dynamics in the league for instance APR's quest for dominance.

Here, Times Sport presents five key things to look out for in the 2024 season.

1. Will Mandy Juruni light up the RBL?

Renowned Ugandan basketball coach Mandy Juruni, a 15-time league title winner in his country, signed a two-year contract to coach Rwandan side Kepler in the 2024 season and beyond.

Juruni, previously with Ugandan giants City Oilers, brings a wealth of experience, having also managed the Uganda national team. As Kepler makes its debut in the top-tier basketball scene, the arrival of Juruni signals a significant step in their ambitious basketball project. The question remains: Will Juruni replicate his dominance in the Rwandan league?

2. What will REG look like under a local coach?

Heading into the 2024 season, Rwanda Energy Group (REG) appointed Charles Mushumba as their new head coach on a three-year renewable contract.

The decision followed the non-renewal of the contract of American tactician Dean Murray who was at their helm in the past season.

In the past two to three years, REG has typically relied on international coaches. Now, they are set to be coached by Mushumba, a promising local coach with some experience at both the national team and club levels. Will he prove to be the right choice for the club?

3. Will Olivier Turatsinze's rise continue?

Olivier Turatsinze, a 22-year-old point guard for Espoir Basketball Club, emerged as a key player in the 2023 season. Notably, he secured the league's top scorer accolade with 507 points, surpassing players from more established clubs.

Despite Espoir's mid-table status in recent years, Turatsinze's contributions were instrumental in their third-place finish in the previous season. As he aims to build on his success, will his trajectory be an upward one in the 2024 season?

4. Will APR's quest for dominance go on?

In the 2023 season, APR men's basketball club ended their 14-year title drought by clinching the 2023 basketball league championship. With ambitions to consistently win titles and qualify for the Basketball Africa League (BAL), APR has bolstered its roster with new players, including American point guard Michael Dixon Jr. and guard Zion Styles. The 2024 season can be a litmus test in regards to whether they will be the team to beat or not.

5. The impact of new infrastructure

In 2024, Rwanda is set to enhance its basketball infrastructure with the renovation of Petit Stade in Remera. Equipped with modern seating and improved surfaces, this upgrade is part of the broader renovations of the Remera sports hub.

The addition of such a court will complement the BK Arena, Lycee de Kigali Gymnasium, and some smaller courts that have been used in the local league.

Fans can anticipate an enhanced experience when attending games, contributing to the overall promotion and growth of basketball in the country.