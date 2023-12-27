Rwanda: Former Karate Player Rugigana Appointed Rnosc Executive Director

Former Karate player Jean Claude Rugigana, 31, has assumed the role of Executive Director for both the Rwanda National Olympic and Sports Committee (RNOSC) and the Commonwealth Games Association of Rwanda (CGA Rwanda).

A member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), his RNOSC appointment comes after he has served the role in an acting capacity for a period of 10 months.

"I am truly honored and thrilled to take on the role of Executive Director at RNOSC and CGA. I extend my sincere gratitude to the board for entrusting me with this significant responsibility. I am eager to contribute to the continued development of the Rwanda sports movement," he said in a statement.

Since 2019, Rugigana has actively engaged in sports for development initiatives, showcasing his passion for sports as a tool for positive change.

He participates in various initiatives, such as the International Olympic Committee Young Leaders Programme and the Commonwealth Youth Sport for Development and Peace Network.

As a former national karate athlete, he founded the "Sport4Change Foundation," a common-benefit foundation dedicated to creating sustainable socio-economic impact in communities through sports.