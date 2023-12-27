Egypt: Environment Minister Briefs PM On Results of COP28 in Dubai

26 December 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad on Tuesday 26/12/2023 briefed Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli on the outcome of Egypt's participation in the 28th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Dubai, including the adoption of a decision to activate the loss and damage fund that was established at the COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh in 2022.

Fouad said the COP28 adopted a decision that calls for achieving deep, rapid and sustainable reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, tripling global renewable energy capacity and doubling the annual rate of energy efficiency's improvement by 2030, as well as taking steps to increase financing from various sources with regard to climate change mitigation and adaptation.

She stated that some 72 sessions were held at the Egyptian pavilion at COP28.

They highlighted the success stories of various ministries, government agencies, private sector entities, civil society organizations, and youth to address climate change.

The minister noted that cooperation agreements were signed on environmental sustainability and climate solutions.

