Egyptian, Jordanian FMs Discuss Gaza Crisis, Economic Cooperation

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry received his Jordanian counterpart Ayman al-Safady on Tuesday26/12/2023 affirming Egypt's constant keenness on consolidating consultation and coordination with Jordan to counter joint challenges and devise solutions to the regional political and security crises.

Minister Shoukry equally shed light on the importance of expanding bilateral trade and economic cooperation between Egypt and Jordan, and eliminating any obstructions to that purpose.

The two ministers exchanged views on the developments in Gaza, endeavors to achieve a ceasefire, and implementation of the UNSC Resolution no. 2720 on increasing the flow of humanitarian aid into the Strip and creating a UN mechanism to observe and follow up on the delivery of such aid.

They also tackled the security of navigation in the Red Sea given its impact on the movement of global trade as well as the national security of Egypt and Jordan.

In a different context, the Egyptian and Jordan ministers reiterated the salience of pushing forward the trilateral cooperation mechanism with Iraq.

Egyptian Gazette