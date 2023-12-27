Egyptian, Jordanian FMs Discuss Gaza Crisis, Economic Cooperation

26 December 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry received his Jordanian counterpart Ayman al-Safady on Tuesday26/12/2023 affirming Egypt's constant keenness on consolidating consultation and coordination with Jordan to counter joint challenges and devise solutions to the regional political and security crises.

Minister Shoukry equally shed light on the importance of expanding bilateral trade and economic cooperation between Egypt and Jordan, and eliminating any obstructions to that purpose.

The two ministers exchanged views on the developments in Gaza, endeavors to achieve a ceasefire, and implementation of the UNSC Resolution no. 2720 on increasing the flow of humanitarian aid into the Strip and creating a UN mechanism to observe and follow up on the delivery of such aid.

They also tackled the security of navigation in the Red Sea given its impact on the movement of global trade as well as the national security of Egypt and Jordan.

In a different context, the Egyptian and Jordan ministers reiterated the salience of pushing forward the trilateral cooperation mechanism with Iraq.

Egyptian Gazette

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.