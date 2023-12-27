Egypt: PM - Egypt Aspires to Become Global, Regional Pharmaceutical Hub

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has emphasized the State's continued efforts to provide medicines and various medical supplies to hospitals, noting that Egypt aspires to become a global and regional pharmaceutical hub with a view to attracting investments, boosting exports, and supporting the State's economy.

Madbouly made the remarks during a meeting he held on Tuesday26/12/2023 to follow up on efforts to provide medicines and medical supplies in hospitals, Cabinet Spokesman Mohamed el Homusany said.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Ayman Ashour, Chairman of the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement, Medical Supply and Technology Management Bahaa El-Din Zidan, Head of the Egyptian Drug Authority Tamer Essam, in addition to officials from the ministries and authorities concerned.

The meeting touched on several files related to the availability of medicines and medical supplies in hospitals through cooperation and coordination among the ministries and authorities concerned, the spokesman said, noting that the prime minister was briefed on the current stocks of medical supplies in hospitals and their needs until June 2024.