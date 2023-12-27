Rwanda/Congo-Kinshasa: Amagaju Announces Signature of Two Congolese Players

25 December 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

Amagaju FC, on Sunday, December 24, officially announced the signing of two players from the Democratic Republic of Congo: - Abdel Matumona and Rashid Shaban, on a one-and-a-half-year deal.

The duo most recently played for Burundi's LLB-Amasipili. Matumona is a defender while Shaban is a midfielder.

Amagaju is seeking to strengthen its ranks ahead of the second round of the season. In that line, the team has also bolstered its technical bench by adding Burundian tactician Peter Ismael as its assistant coach.

Ismael joins from Bujumbura City, a topflight outfit in Burundi.

Amagaju FC enjoyed a solid start to the season despite failing to maintain form as the league progressed.

The team currently sits in 11th position with 17 points.

