Rwanda: Gakondo Singer Muyango Launches Album, Honors Young Artistes in Traditional Music

Singer Jean — Marie Muyango, a renowned Gakondo musician, on December 24, launched his fourth album dubbed 'Imbanzamumyambi', The album features a song dedicated to President Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame, honoring young people involved in traditional music.

The album was produced by Pastor P, highlighting the youth's contribution in preserving the heritage. It features 12 songs, including 'Karame Uwangabiye'.

The much-anticipated concert held at Kigali Conference and Exhibition Center (KCEV) showcased support from various renowned artistes including singer Shanel Nirere, Gakondo duo Ange Ndayishimiye and Pamela Bamureke, Inkindi Muyango (Inki), Isonga family, Jules Sentore, Juno Kizigenza, and others.

The event began with Inki, Muyango's son, performing his single 'Entre Nous', one of the songs that marked the start of his musical journey.

Inki then sang 'Wanjye', a composition inspired by his relationship with Ange-Christelle Irakarama, whom he eventually married. He continued with the song 'Miriyoni', that features singer Ruti Joel and left the stage for Inganzo Ngari to take over.

Shortly after, the renowned cultural dance troupe 'Inganzo Ngari' took the stage, showcasing their remarkable energy and talent. They performed traditional songs for approximately 45 minutes to an hour.

True to form, they electrified the audience with their unique moves, delivering their finest performance as always.

Later, Muyango arrived on stage alongside Gakondo duo Ange & Pamela and Isonga family, who captivated the audience as expected.

He performed 'Umwiza w'u Rwanda' a song dedicated to Her Excellency Jeannette Kagame, composed, and sang during her birthday celebration.

His next song, 'Ikirumbo', traces back to a name given to him at age 10 as a refugee in exile, which means useless people.

'Ibirumbo' was the name they were mockingly called as children learning to sing and dance. Despite the insults, Muyango and his group persisted, using these experiences as inspiration for their music.

The singer continued with a song called 'Indahiro' and later joined by 'Ndarota' singer Nirere Shanel they performed 'Mwiza Wanjye.' Muyango explained that they composed this love song because he was often asked why he never sings about love in his songs.

'Mwiza wanjye' was an older song by Muyango, remixed with Nirere Shanel. It was his response to someone asking why he didn't compose love songs.

Both Muyango and Nirere expressed happiness in performing together. Shanel admired Muyango, stating, 'He is someone I grew up looking up to. My dream comes true."

Nirere also performed her favorite songs, including 'Ndarota' and 'Atura', the latter emphasizing the need to raise awareness about domestic violence. She believes it's an artist's role to shed light on such seldom-discussed issues and reveal what happens behind closed doors.

Muyango was later joined by iconic Gakondo singers 'Imitari' performing 'Musaniwabo', although only two members appeared from the original 12. He clarified that while most members are no longer part of 'Muyango & Imitari', they are alive, but only two can currently stand and perform on stage.

Notably, Muyango and this group of girls who lived in Belgium started working together in 1987 and he helped them produce songs. The group later rebranded to 'Muyango & Imitari'.

Collaborating initially, they released their first cassette in late 1980's, featuring tracks like 'Manyinya', 'Mwiriwe neza' and 'Impore'. These songs however, weren't played in Rwanda due to their perceived opposition to the government at the time.

Muyango concluded the show around 11 pm with sensational song 'Karame Uwangabiye' a song dedicated to President Kagame. The song was later remixed with nine artists, including Nirere Shanel, Juno Kizigenza, Jules Sentore, Massamba Intore, Yvana Ngenzi, Mani Martin, Yvan Muziki, and Isonga Family, all performed on stage.

Regarding the song's remix, the 'Sabizeze' singer clarified that it wasn't his choice but the request of the collaborating artists. Jules Sentore, speaking for his colleagues, mentioned consulting Muyango, who allowed the remix.

Muyango staged the show to emphasize that culture endures. He said, 'Time will judge you, young people, I am handing over the country to you! I wanted to stop here, but you refused, therefore I'm still here."

The show ended at 11: 40 pm.

About Muyango

His musical journey began in Burundi in 1961, influenced by Itorero music, and he has a rich family background in singing. He was trained by his father, cousin, and grandfather.

Muyango & Imitari won acclaim, such as the 'Lauréat du Prix Découvertes de la Radio France Internationale' in 1989. He also taught 'Ibirezi' a group of Rwandan girls living in Belgium and currently serves as the head coach of the 'Urukerereza' national ballet.