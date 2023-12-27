Tanzania: Police Commend Community Cooperation, Peaceful Christmas

DAR ES SALAAM: TANZANIANS celebrated Christmas in peace across the country, resulting in a joyous occasion free of any unsettling incidents.

Police Spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP) David Misime highlighted the success of the Christmas celebrations while emphasising lack of any alarming or distressing incidents.

In an interview with the 'Daily News' yesterday, SACP Misime said on Christmas day, people celebrated in peace and calm, saying the celebrations went well and there were no alarming incidents, expressing satisfaction with the community's responsible behaviour.

The Police Force took a moment to extend their gratitude to the community for embodying the principle that 'safety starts with me.' The commitment of individuals to their safety and that of their community played a crucial role in maintaining a secure and enjoyable environment during the celebrations.

Acknowledging the collaborative efforts, SACP Misime expressed appreciation for the local government leaders, especially those who ensured the deployment of joint community policing groups to patrol their areas.

"This close cooperation with law enforcement agencies contributed significantly to the overall success of keeping Christmas celebrations peaceful," he noted.

He added, "We are very grateful to the local government leaders, especially those who ensured that their joint community policing groups patrol their areas and cooperate closely with the Police Force," said SACP Misime, recognising the importance of community leaders in promoting a sense of security.

The police spokesperson further confirmed that services held on the eve of Christmas Day were marked by peace and tranquility, showcasing the community's commitment to safe and harmonious celebrations.

Despite the successful celebrations, the Police Force continued to emphasise the importance of citizens taking precautions and adhering to the law to ensure ongoing safety.

"We continue to appeal to citizens to continue taking precautions by following the law to remain safe," SACP Misime reiterated, underlining the need for collective responsibility in maintaining a secure community.

As the community reflects on the positive outcomes of Christmas celebrations, the collaboration between citizens, local government leaders and law enforcement serves as a model for future events, illustrating the power of unity in creating a safe and enjoyable environment for all, according to him.

Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration among billions of people around the world.

It is a time for giving and receiving gifts, decorating homes with festive lights and ornaments, enjoying special meals and participating in various traditions and festivities.

Three days before Christmas, the law enforcement agency unveiled a comprehensive set of strategies designed to prevent crime, enforce road safety rules and uphold public order.

The Police Force said it was placing a strong emphasis on education as a key component of its strategy.

"Across each region, the Force will implement educational programmes aimed at raising awareness about potential risks, promoting responsible behaviour and disseminating crucial information on crime prevention and personal safety," SACP Misime said.

To ensure a secure environment, he said the Police Force is planning targeted searches and arrest operations. These efforts will specifically target individuals engaged in criminal activities, including theft, vandalism and other unlawful acts.

During this season, the Police Force also issued a warning to parents and guardians not to let their kids go to areas where gatherings are permitted unless they have an adult with them to watch over and lead them.

Nevertheless, while the Police Force maintains a well-organised approach to security, SACP Misime said it consistently urges the public to recognise that individual responsibility plays a pivotal role in ensuring safety.

This includes taking measures such as not leaving homes unattended to prevent potential security risks.