Namibia: Oshakati Gets 18 Babies for Christmas

26 December 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Hileni Nembwaya

Oshakati Intermediate Hospital has recorded a total of 18 babies born on Christmas Day.

Of these babies, 12 are boys and six are girls, and 11 involved natural births and seven caesarean sections.

The hospital's superintendent, Ruben Kanime, says there were no complications with any of these births.

"We would like to congratulate the new mothers and wish them well. We would also like to congratulate the fathers on playing a huge role in supporting the mothers throughout their pregnancy journeys.

"It is never easy. We thank them for adhering to and cooperating with the midwives during antenatal care," he says.

Kanime has thanked the hospital's staff members for their unwavering support and care, ensuring safe deliveries.

