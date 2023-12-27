Tanzania: Club World Cup - Simba Hailed for Making Cut

DAR ES SALAAM: The inclusion of Simba in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 shortlist has been warmly welcomed by legends of Tanzanian football, stressing that it is a testament to the growth of Tanzanian football.

The list released recently by FIFA has placed Simba in seventh place with 45 points and is the only side from East and Central Africa to be on the log.

However, from the CAF zone, Al Ahly (Egypt) and Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) have already qualified with one spot remaining as Africa will deploy three envoys.

According to the available list, Al Ahly are at the top with 110 points seconded by Wydad Casablanca who have bagged 102 points while Mamelodi Sundowns sit in third place courtesy of 81 points.

In his reaction, former Simba player Dua Saidi said Simba's inclusion on the list is a clear indication that the country's football standards are growing hence time to shift to the top gear.

"We should all be pleased with this outcome, it shows that we are making strides as far as football development is concerned, being acknowledged among many clubs on the continent is something not to be undervalued," he said.

He added that one of the measures to see that the nation is improving in football is the performance and successes stamped by the women's national football team Twiga Stars which qualified for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

"Even the senior football team Taifa Stars already made it for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals as such, all these are clear indicators that we are heading towards the right direction," he said.

On his part, former Young Africans player Bakari Malima also welcomed the development with both hands while insisting that Tanzania teams should put more energy into the CAF Champions League (CAF CL).

"Of course, it is good news to us Tanzanians to see that our club is among the teams shortlisted for the FIFA Club World Cup but, before we can reach there, we should create our empire in the CL.

"When it comes to football success in Africa, the name of Al Ahly cannot be skipped from the list of five best teams because they have achieved a lot in the Champions League by winning more titles than any other club.

"In that context, we should also be able to dominate CAF competitions and thereafter, we should extend our popularity beyond the country...but first, we have to be dominant in Africa," he said.

He continued: "This season, we have started well in the Champions League by having two teams in the group stage and next year, we should replicate the same status by ensuring that we play either in the semi-finals or finals of the competition.

"I repeat, our two clubs Simba and Yanga should aim their focus to shine in the Champions League because it is a gateway for their success."