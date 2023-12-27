Kenya: Health Ministry Cautions Against Taking Alcohol From Unknown Sources During Festive Season

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health has urged citizens to avoid taking alcohol from unknown sources this festive season to avoid health risks.

In a statement, the ministry stated that this will safeguard people from potential risks.

"Stay safe during this festive season! Protect your health by avoiding alcohol from unknown sources to minimize potential risks," it stated.

"Avoiding consuming alcohol from unfamiliar sources to safeguard your health and prevent potential risks," it added.

This comes days after the Ministry announced the deployment of a multiagency enforcement team that will work to enforce regulations related to substance abuse during this festive season.

It urged the citizens to support this campaign by giving out information, raising awareness, and promoting responsible behavior during the festive season.

"Multi-agency enforcement teams coordinated by the Ministry of Health will diligently work to enforce existing legislations and regulations related to substance abuse," Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni said.

"We call upon the media, civil society organizations, and the public to support these initiatives by disseminating, information, raising awareness, and promoting responsible behavior throughout the festive season," she added.