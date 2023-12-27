Kenya: Health Ministry Cautions Against Taking Alcohol From Unknown Sources During Festive Season

27 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ken Muthomi

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health has urged citizens to avoid taking alcohol from unknown sources this festive season to avoid health risks.

In a statement, the ministry stated that this will safeguard people from potential risks.

"Stay safe during this festive season! Protect your health by avoiding alcohol from unknown sources to minimize potential risks," it stated.

"Avoiding consuming alcohol from unfamiliar sources to safeguard your health and prevent potential risks," it added.

This comes days after the Ministry announced the deployment of a multiagency enforcement team that will work to enforce regulations related to substance abuse during this festive season.

It urged the citizens to support this campaign by giving out information, raising awareness, and promoting responsible behavior during the festive season.

"Multi-agency enforcement teams coordinated by the Ministry of Health will diligently work to enforce existing legislations and regulations related to substance abuse," Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni said.

"We call upon the media, civil society organizations, and the public to support these initiatives by disseminating, information, raising awareness, and promoting responsible behavior throughout the festive season," she added.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.