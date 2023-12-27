Kenya to Receive Sh7bn Worth of Modernized Security Equipment Early Next Year

Nairobi — Kenya is set to receive the first batch of upgraded and modernized security equipment early next year.

The counter-terrorism policing Kenya has confirmed that the equipment worth Sh7 billion, will include Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAP), Armoured Personnel Carriers, and surveillance drones and are set to arrive in the country by January next year.

"Security agencies will receive modern security equipment like Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAP), Armoured Personnel Carriers, and surveillance drones," CTP Kenya stated on X.

"The first batch of the equipment worth Ksh 7 billion will arrive in the country by January 2024," they added.

They say that the government is set to spend Ksh 37 billion in the next 5 years to enhance and technologize the security equipment in the country.

"According to Interior Cabinet Secretary @KindikiKithure, the government will spend Ksh 37 billion in the next five years to upgrade and modernize security equipment for security agencies," they stated.

They have assured that the equipment will enable the security agencies to suppress terrorism and banditry in various parts of the country such as North Eastern and Lamu.

"This will boost security agencies which are battling #AlShabaab terrorists and bandits in the country," they stated.