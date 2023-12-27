Kenya to Receive Sh7bn Worth of Modernized Security Equipment Early Next Year

27 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ken Muthomi

Nairobi — Kenya is set to receive the first batch of upgraded and modernized security equipment early next year.

The counter-terrorism policing Kenya has confirmed that the equipment worth Sh7 billion, will include Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAP), Armoured Personnel Carriers, and surveillance drones and are set to arrive in the country by January next year.

"Security agencies will receive modern security equipment like Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAP), Armoured Personnel Carriers, and surveillance drones," CTP Kenya stated on X.

"The first batch of the equipment worth Ksh 7 billion will arrive in the country by January 2024," they added.

They say that the government is set to spend Ksh 37 billion in the next 5 years to enhance and technologize the security equipment in the country.

"According to Interior Cabinet Secretary @KindikiKithure, the government will spend Ksh 37 billion in the next five years to upgrade and modernize security equipment for security agencies," they stated.

They have assured that the equipment will enable the security agencies to suppress terrorism and banditry in various parts of the country such as North Eastern and Lamu.

"This will boost security agencies which are battling #AlShabaab terrorists and bandits in the country," they stated.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.