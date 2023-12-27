Kenya: Court Orders Businessman Kirimi Koome to Return Sh400mn Fraudulently Obtained From Rwandese

Nairobi — The high Court has ordered business man Kirimi Koome to return Sh400 million fraudulently obtained from Rwandese national Desire Muhiyunza.

In his judgement, Justice Alfred Mabeya said in his judgement that Stayonline Limited is rightfully owned by Desire.

He said that Mr. Koome does not own the company as claimed in his defense the same company owned by Desire.

The judge further found and held that Desire through his lawyers Danstan Omari, Shadrak Wamboi and Sophia Nekesa that Koome had fraudulently and by way of forgery purported to own the company .

The judge further said the 100 million dollars in which Koome claimed to have paid tax was never paid to KRA as he purports.

Desire has demonstrated that STAYONLINE is not only registered in Kenya, it has branches in Uganda, Rwanda and Zambia.

The judge ordered Koome to pay the cost of the suit from the time it was filled on 29th September 2023.