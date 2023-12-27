Egypt Wins Largest Share in Arab University Rankings

Egypt was the most represented with 28 universities in the Arab university rankings organized by the Arab League (AL).

Meanwhile, Cairo University has been ranked second in the key performance indicator, which was topped by Saudi Arabia's King Saud University (KSU).

The UAE University ranked third on the list followed by Egypt's Ain Shams University and Mansoura University.

Sharjah University came in the 6th place and King Khaled University landed in the 7th followed by the Tunisian Sfax University, then Alexandria University and Zaqaziq University.

This came in a statement issued by the AL's general secretariat, which announced the results of the Arab university rankings 2023.