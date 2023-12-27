Egypt: Dollar Prices Stable At Start of Wednesday's Trading

27 December 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The dollar exchange rate was stable at the start of Wednesday's transactions at Egypt's major banks.

At the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) and Banque Misr, the dollar rate registered EGP 30.75 for buying and EGP 30.85 for selling.

At the Commercial International Bank (CIB), the dollar exchange rate recorded EGP 30.85 for buying and 30.95 for selling.

According to the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), the average dollar rate at the Egyptian market registered EGP 30.84 for buying and EGP 30.93 for selling.

The euro price registered EGP 33.91 for buying and EGP 34.07 for selling at Banque Misr and the NBE.

The pound sterling at the NBE and Banque Misr registered EGP 39.10 for buying and EGP 39.27 for selling.

At the CIB, the pound sterling exchange rate amounted to EGP 39.23 for buying and EGP 39.40 for selling.

The Saudi riyal price stood at EGP 8.19 for buying and EGP 8.22 for selling at the NBE.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.