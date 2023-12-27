Egypt: Dollar Prices Stable At Start of Wednesday's Trading

The dollar exchange rate was stable at the start of Wednesday's transactions at Egypt's major banks.

At the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) and Banque Misr, the dollar rate registered EGP 30.75 for buying and EGP 30.85 for selling.

At the Commercial International Bank (CIB), the dollar exchange rate recorded EGP 30.85 for buying and 30.95 for selling.

According to the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), the average dollar rate at the Egyptian market registered EGP 30.84 for buying and EGP 30.93 for selling.

The euro price registered EGP 33.91 for buying and EGP 34.07 for selling at Banque Misr and the NBE.

The pound sterling at the NBE and Banque Misr registered EGP 39.10 for buying and EGP 39.27 for selling.

At the CIB, the pound sterling exchange rate amounted to EGP 39.23 for buying and EGP 39.40 for selling.

The Saudi riyal price stood at EGP 8.19 for buying and EGP 8.22 for selling at the NBE.