Egypt: Irrigation Min Stresses Importance of Rehabilitating Water Facilities

27 December 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Hani Sewilam reaffirmed the importance of rehabilitating and maintaining water facilities nationwide to guarantee improving the quality of the water management process.

During a meeting on Wednesday 27/12/2023, the minister highlighted the importance of rehabilitation and maintenance operations to ensure efficiency of water drains and canals, make sure they operate without any obstacles that may hinder the wastewater flow, cause water accumulation and guarantee control of water distribution.

All efforts are meant to realize the optimum utilization of the water management system in line with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives.

Meantime, the minister directed the formation of a unit affiliated to the ministry to follow up on all the ministry's expansion projects and laying down a mechanism envisaging their operation, as well as organizing training programs for staffers in charge of operation and maintenance of all ventures.

