Egypt: PM Witnesses Inking of MOU to Upgrade Solar Energy Project Between Egypt, China

27 December 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli attended the inking ceremony of a memorandum of understanding between the New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA) and the Egyptian Electricity Holding Co. (EEHC) of Egypt and China Electric Power Equipment and Technology Co. to start studies and measurements needed to upgrade a solar energy project.

Electicity Ministry Mohamed Shaker was present as the three sides sealed the deal earlier on Wednesday 27/12/2023.

This MoU is part of a strategy to increase the capacity of renewable energy and limit the use of fossil fuel in a way that would help achieve the State's sustainable energy plan.

Once completed the project is expected to produce a total of 29,784 GWs of clean energy annually, which would translate into 14 million tons less of carbon dioxide emissions.

