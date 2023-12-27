South Africa: Tourism Monitors Deployed to Table Mountain

27 December 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The deployment of 40 tourism monitors at the Table Mountain National Park has been welcomed by the Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille.

The Tourism Monitors Programme is an initiative by the Department of Tourism to supplement safety and security measures by the South African Police Service to enhance the safety of tourists.

"The department has set aside R174.5 million from this year's budget to deploy around 2 300 tourism monitors at key tourist attractions," said the department.

The 2 305 tourism monitors will be deployed as follows:

Eastern Cape - 150

Free State - 150

Western Cape - 250

Gauteng - 100

Limpopo - 100

KwaZulu-Natal - 200

Mpumalanga - 220

North West - 100

Northern Cape - 70

iSimangaliso Wetland Park - 200

Ezemvelo nature Reserve - 150

SANBI Gardens - 130

ACSA Airports - 135

SANParks - 350

Out of the 350 monitors deployed to SANParks, 70 were allocated to Table Mountain National Park, of which 40 were deployed last week. The balance will be deployed in the New Year.

"Our national parks are key tourism attractions and remain top of our list for key source markets. The safety of all tourists remains paramount and we are determined to do all we can to ensure that all tourists have a safe and memorable experience."

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

