South Africa: VC Celebrates Ikey Tigers' Repeat World University Rugby Cup Success

The University of Cape Town's (UCT) Vice Chancellor interim Emeritus Professor Daya Reddy applauded the Ikey Tigers and their management team for winning the 2023 World University Rugby Cup for the third time in succession.

At an event hosted at Glenara, Emeritus Professor Reddy celebrated the team's remarkable achievement, saying "The victory is a true testament to the hard work and determination of the players and staff involved. Thank you for making UCT the university it is today and the one it should always strive to be," he added.

Ikey Tigers beat Bordeaux University 17-3 in the final match at the tournament hosted in France.

Reddy admitted that he started following the Ikey Tigers' progress only after their 2023 FNB Varsity Cup defeat in the final (against North-West University), upon the influence of his colleagues.

"I became invested in the team's journey and followed their progress closely after hearing about their performance from my colleagues," said Reddy.

"Even though they came up short in the end, their commitment to excellence and their exceptional skills were evident."

Sponsors and stakeholders

Johan van Rhyn, the chairperson of the UCT Ikey Tigers Players Committee, extended his gratitude to the university's sport community for their unwavering support during the tournament. He emphasised the significance of the team's victory and expressed his hope that it would serve as a catalyst for future success.

"This win is a tremendous boost to our confidence and morale," said Van Rhyn.

"We hope to use this momentum to bring the Varsity Cup back home next year," he added.

"I am grateful for the generous donation from the university, and the support of our sponsors."

Jonathan Biderman-Pam, the former director of the Ikey Tigers, shed light on the considerable logistical and financial efforts required to support the team's travel and other expenses.

"Ensuring the team's travel and financial needs were met involved a lot of hard work and negotiation with a range of stakeholders and sponsors," he said.

"I am grateful for the generous donation from the university, and the support of our sponsors, which were crucial in making the trip a success."

Winning tradition

Luthando Woji, Ikey Tigers captain, described the privilege of leading the team to victory as "a humbling experience", one that he holds in high regard. "It's an honour to be entrusted with the responsibility of leading such a talented group of players and to have earned their confidence."

Despite being unable to attend the World Cup due to personal commitments, head coach, Tom Dawson-Squibb's, philosophy was instrumental in creating an environment that inspired the team.

"My approach was to foster a club culture that was both joyful and motivating," Dawson-Squibb said.

"Rather than focusing solely on winning, I aimed to create a space where players could tap into their full potential and thrive. While winning is certainly an important goal, I believe that creating a positive and supportive environment is essential to unlocking the true potential of any team."

Woji emphasised the significance of the team's championship win in the same year that the Springboks claimed their own victory.

"Winning the World University Rugby Cup in the same year as the Springboks was a truly remarkable feat," he said.

"We hope to build on this success and continue our winning streak into the 2024 Varsity Cup season."