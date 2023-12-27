Angola Puts Draft Corporate Income Tax Code Available for Public Consultation

Luanda — The draft Corporate Income Tax Code (IRPC) has been made available for public consultation, with the aim to gather contributions and a more comprehensive analysis of the legal tool, The General Tax Administration (AGT) has said.

According to the AGT, the aim of making it available is to stimulate public debate and collect contributions that meet the goals of the Angolan government and its national and international social partners.

The IRPC, which is based on reducing technical complexity and unifying declaratory procedures, will be available for public consultation until January 31, 2024 on the AGT and the Ministry of Finance websites, namely www.agt.minfin.gov.ao and www.minfin.gov.ao, respectively.

Citizens can send their contributions to consulta.publica@minfin.gov.ao.

AGT has urged for major participation of the society, especially the academic community, business community and all professionals involved in tax and accounting activities related to the taxation of income from industrial, capital investment and property taxes.

The draft corporate income tax code aims to implement a simpler and more modern income tax system, it is aimed for entities carrying out commercial and industrial activity as their main activity and entities that carry out sporadic or ancillary acts of commerce, such as condominiums and associations without legal personality.

The tax also covers non-resident entities with or without legal personality that obtain income in the country not attributable to a permanent establishment and not subject to the personal income tax regime.

Objectives of the IRPC

The Corporate Income Tax Code is essentially aimed at the general reformulation of the taxation of the income of legal persons and similar entities, as well as increasing the fiscal competitiveness of companies.

The objectives include strengthening business, broadening the tax base, introducing greater tax justice and boosting revenue collection.

The IRPC seeks to align itself with international best practice, eliminate international double taxation, promote a closer relationship between taxation and accounting, and reduce tax evasion and fraud and to introduce rules on transfer pricing and groups of companies. QCB/AMP