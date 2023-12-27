Congo-Kinshasa: Police Gather in DR Congo Capital Ahead of Election Protest

Police gathered Wednesday in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo in a bid to prevent a demonstration called by opposition parties against last week's national elections.

The government officially banned the Kinshasa protest, saying the demonstration was aimed at harming the electoral process.

Voters experienced delays and in some cases were unable to cast ballots as election officials failed to get voting materials to polling places. Voting was extended in response to the problems in a move also criticized by opposition parties as unconstitutional.

Partial results released thus far show President Felix Tshisekedi leading with about 79% of the vote with 6.1 million ballots counted.

There were 44 million registered voters.

Some information for this report came from Agence France-Presse and Reuters.