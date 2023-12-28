Africa: Rwanda's Akamanzi Appointed NBA Africa CEO

The National Basketball Association (NBA) on Wednesday, December 27, appointed Rwanda's Clare Akamanzi as the Chief Executive Officer of NBA Africa.

Akamanzi, a former cabinet member, will assume office on January 23, 2024, and will be reporting to NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum.

In this role, she will oversee the NBA's business and basketball development efforts in Africa and will be responsible for continuing to grow the popularity of the sport, the NBA and the Basketball Africa League (BAL) across the continent, including through grassroots basketball development, media distribution, corporate partnerships, and social responsibility initiatives that improve the livelihoods of African youth and families.

An accomplished business executive and international trade and investment lawyer, Akamanzi has most recently served as the CEO of Rwanda Development Board (RDB) between 2017 and September 2023 where she spearheaded Rwanda's economic development by enabling private sector growth.

Under her leadership, RDB implemented several business policy reforms and initiatives that led to significant investment and development for the country, including through partnerships with the BAL, Arsenal FC, Paris Saint-Germain FC, FC Bayern Munich and TIME Magazine, among others.

"Clare's business acumen, international experience and familiarity with basketball and the NBA make her the ideal executive to lead our business in Africa," said Tatum. "NBA Africa and the Basketball Africa League are well-positioned for continued growth, and under Clare's leadership we believe these initiatives will transform economies, communities and lives across the continent."

"I've seen firsthand how sports can positively impact businesses, families and communities in Africa, and the NBA and the BAL are a perfect example of that," said Akamanzi.

"The NBA has done an incredible job growing basketball and the economy around it across the continent, and I'm excited about the enormous opportunities ahead to build on that momentum."

Previously, Akamanzi was Chief Operating Officer of RDB and Head of Strategy and Policy Unit, Office of the President of the Republic of Rwanda. She has extensive international trade, business and diplomatic experience, having previously worked for the Rwandan Government at the World Trade Organization in Geneva, Switzerland and at the Rwandan Embassy in London, England.

Akamanzi has worked or studied in seven different countries and holds an honorary LLD from Concordia University in Montreal, Canada, in recognition of her work in Rwanda.

She earned a master's degree in public administration from Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where she was the recipient of three prestigious awards for academic excellence and distinguished contribution to the community: the Lucius N. Littauer Fellows Award, the Raymond & Josephine Vernon Award and the Robert Kennedy Public Service Award.

In addition, she holds a Master of Laws degree in international trade and investments from the University of Pretoria in South Africa, and a Bachelor of Laws degree from Makerere University in Kampala, Uganda.

Akamanzi has served on several company boards, including the World Health Organization (WHO) Foundation, ECOBANK and Aviation, Travel and Logistics (ATL) company. She was recognized by Forbes as one of Africa's Top 50 Powerful Women in 2020.