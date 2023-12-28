Kenya: Gachagua Urges Youth to Avoid Being Indoctrinated Into Mungiki Sect

Nyeri — Deputy president Rigathi Gachagua has asked youths in Mt Kenya region to shun proscribed mungiki sect which he says is being revived by some leaders.

Speaking when he hosted 8,000 youths for Christmas celebration at his iruri home in Mathira, Gachagua said that the government will not allow the sect to rear it's ugly head again since it has good plans for youths.

"I want to urge you to shun this sect we have seen their leader being propped by some politicians and getting some airtime in some media houses, however we will not allow our people to be taken back to old dark days of terror from this group" said Gachagua.

Gachagua's comments come at times when the sect is said to be planning to hold an installation ceremony in nyeri on the new eve.

However security officials in Nyeri have ruled out such a move and have said the sect is unwelcome in the area.

Gachagua told the youths that Kenya kwanza administration has lined several jobs for them .

"As a government we urge you to be patient we have put in place structures that will create jobs for you in the country and abroad so do not br mislead to join illegal groups," he said.

Gachagua thanked youths for shunning illicit brews saying that this has led to increase in births in the region.

"I want to thank you for avoiding illicit brews we are seeing considerable increase in number of births in this region infact walking around this area one can spot young ones on the roads ,before one could hardly spot a toddler since most of you spent their nights in trenches due to drunkenness," said Gachagua.