Kenya: Mudavadi Says Govt Mulling Nuclear Power Use Following Recent Countrywide Power Blackouts

Nairobi — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has revealed that the government is considering the adoption of nuclear power as an alternative source of electricity in the country.

Speaking at the 44th Vihiga Cultural Festival, he said that the recurrent blackouts that have been experienced in the country have prompted the government to seek other more reliable energy sources.

"These days we are seeing that blackouts are disturbing, the electricity is repetitively going off, we must also as a country start looking for alternative means for bringing electricity. There is Geothermal, the is wind, there is solar, and now there is the nuclear," the CS said.

He indicated that this will enable Kenya to get enough power which will boost and transform the various sectors in the nation such as health, industries, mining, and the creation of jobs.

The prime CS has cemented that this new technology will help open up economic developments and industrialization in regions that lack proper and adequate electrical technology.

He pointed out that Western Kenya has been greatly slammed by existing poor power technology claiming that it has been relying on a single power generating point a situation that has greatly exposed the region to high electricity prices which have hindered industrial progression.

"One of the challenges in the western region, about electricity, is that here in Vihiga Bungoma, Kakamega, Busia, Kisumu, sections of Nandi, etc, We have been relying on the Muhoroni substation for electricity, and the technology there is old, which has made electricity to be very expensive," he said.