Rwandan Choreographer Sherrie Silver Directs Movement for Mercedes-Amg Petronas F1 Team

27 December 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Heritier Bahizi

Rwandan born choreographer and creative director Sherrie Silver has added another feat to her illustrious career, having directed movement of photos and videos for the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, an eight-time Formula 1 World Champions team.

Sharing her accomplishment on social media, Silver expressed her pride in directing the movement for the team's photos and videos, extending her gratitude to key figures like Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Mick Schumacher, and Toto Wolff.

Proud to say that this year I directed movement for the @MercedesAMGF1 Formula 1 team's photos and videos. Thanks for having me @LewisHamilton, @GeorgeRussell63, @SchumacherMick and Toto Wolff pic.twitter.com/kYJAZRoSQO-- Sherrie Silver (@SherrieSilver) December 27, 2023

Responding to a curious follower about her future aspirations, Silver disclosed that her bucket list includes: "the establishment of talent development centers for young Africans."

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team stands as one of the premier teams in Formula 1, the highest echelon of international racing for open-wheel single-seater formula racing cars, officially sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA).

Two of the team's drivers, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, secured positions among the top 10 drivers in the 2023 season. The team itself achieved second place out of the 10 teams that competed in the 2023 season.

About Sherrie Silver:

Sherrie Silver, a Rwandan British choreographer and actress, gained prominence through her role as the choreographer for Childish Gambino's iconic 'This is America' music video.

Renowned for her choreography work in movies like 'Sing' and 'Minions,' she is a recipient of an MTV Video Music Award for her choreography. Sherrie Silver is also an advocate for the UN's International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the founder of the Sherrie Silver Foundation. The foundation aims to upskill and empower youths, providing them access to training, equipment, and expertise to transform their artistic hobbies into potential careers.

